Recap 2023: Ananya-Aditya To Tamannaah-Vijay, The Buzziest Couples (Rumoured And Otherwise)

These couples trended a great deal. (courtesy netflix_in)

Bollywood stars are always in the news, be it for their latest releases or their link-ups. The year 2023 saw some of the biggest names keep the gossip mills busy. The paparazzi updated us on every detail, ensuring that these couples occupied top spots on trends charts. While rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur grabbed headlines with their ‘hush, hush' meetings and never-ending denials, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia joined the power couple club. Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan's late-night dinner with friends also went viral. Without wasting any more time, let us look at the list of the buzziest couples of the year.

1. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

After their appearances (separate) on Koffee With Karan Season 8, we can't help but start with this adorable duo. FYI: They have neither accepted nor denied the reports of their relationship. When Ananya was asked to confirm if she is dating Aditya on KWK, the actress said, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur to answer that question."

As per Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday is “pure joy and bliss.” The actor was questioned by Bollywood's favourite celebrity quiz-master Karan Johar. The filmmaker asked Aditya, "You mean you are joyously in a situationship." To this, the actor replied, "Yes, I am quite joyous." KJo added, "You are quite joyous. So the first word that comes to your mind when I say Ananya is Joy?" He said, "Yes, pure joy, bliss."

The rumoured lovebirds were stopped at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. It seems they flew out of the city of dreams for New Year's celebrations.

2. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma have truly captivated our hearts with their reel and real-world chemistry. She broke her 18-year-long no-kissing policy for her segment in Lust Stories 2 with Vijay Varma. Their impeccable on-screen presence did manage to win hearts. In an interview, Tamannah said that Vijay is her “happy place”. Loved the way the couple walked hand-in-hand at parties and red carpet events.

3. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Remember when Shikhar Pahariya almost made it official on Instagram? In a now-deleted comment, Shikhar told Janhvi, “I am all yours.” The ‘awe adorable' exchange took place under Bollywood's BFF aka Orry's (Orhan Awatramani) post. Read all about it here. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were also spotted seeking blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in December. Our favourite moment was when Shikhar Pahariya was patiently waiting for Janhvi Kapoor in the car after Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

4. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are no strangers to dating rumours. It only got amplified when Ranbir Kapoor teased Rashmika during Animal's promotions on the sets of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show Unstoppable with NBK 2. On the show, Rashmika was asked to pick between two posters — Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Even before Rashmika could react, Ranbir told Balakrishna, “Ask Rashmika, who is the better hero”. This is when the crowd started cheering. Later, Rashmika called Vijay on the show and put him on speaker. Nandamuri Balakrishna then asked Vijay Deverakonda to say “I love Rashmika” over the phone, giving the actress another reason to blush.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have acted together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their dating rumours often trend on the Internet.

5. Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Are they dating? We don't know. But they have been spotted at parties (of course, individual appearances) and movie nights. As per Palak, they are “nice friends. He [Ibrahim] is a very sweet guy. That's all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that's all." Recently, a video of Ibrahim carrying Palak's jacket while exiting a theatre created a lot of buzz online.

6.Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan

Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan sparked dating rumours after they stepped out for dinner with friends in Mumbai. Tara's birthday wish for Kartik added fuel to the reports. She shared a cozy picture on Instagram Stories and wished “popat” Kartik. Tara was also part of Kartik's 33rd birthday party on November 22.

7.AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu

AP Dhillion broke a million hearts when he made his relationship Instagram official with actress Banita Sandhu. The two celebrities, who also featured together in a video this year, looked stunning in a series of pictures shared by Banita on Instagram. The actress declared, “with me”. She also added a red heart in her caption. To this, AP Dhillon replied with “pinched finger” emojis.

8. Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz

Ishaan Khatter made a lot of noise on social media over his relationship status after he was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Kuala Lumpur-based model Chandni Bainz. In a video, Ishaan is seen holding Chandni's hand as they climb down the stairs. Without saying a word or posing for the paps parked outside the venue, the rumoured couple left in the same car. We think that was enough.

9. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani

It all started after Aadar and Alekha were seen holding hands as they arrived at Kareena Kapoor's house for the Diwali bash. Aadar, who was previously in a relationship with Tara Sutaria, looked dapper as he walked in with his ladylove. A few days later, Aadar made it Instagram official with a mushy picture. In the frame, we can only see their intertwined hands. He wrote, “Light of my life,” and ended with a red heart emoticon.

Alekha was also spotted at the annual Christmas brunch of the Kapoors.

So, who do you think has the best chemistry?