Preity Zinta's Adorable Selfie With Husband Gene Goodenough On A 'Sunny California' Day

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights The actress married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016

She moved to Los Angeles after her wedding

She shared a selfie on Wednesday

Preity Zinta's latest entry on Instagram deserves your attention. The actress married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016 and then moved to Los Angeles. On Wednesday, the actress posted an adorable selfie that she clicked with her husband on a "sunny California" day. Preity Zinta looks gorgeous in a black top in the photo. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a summer hat. Gene Goodenough can be seen sporting a blue tee in the photo, sharing which the actress wrote: "Sunny California selfie" and accompanied her caption with a red heart icon. Take a look:

Preity Zinta, on Monday, lit up Instagram by sharing this sun-kissed picture of herself:

Preity spent some quality time with Gene Goodenough recently, glimpses of which she also shared on social media. Take a look:

At home, Preity Zinta has grown veggies in her garden like a pro. She has been sharing glimpses of her "ghar ki kheti" since the coronavirus pandemic started last year. In her latest video, the actress wrote: "I cannot explain how excited I am to see fruits and vegetables grow in our backyard. Mom was with me during the lockdown last year and we planted all sorts of herbs, fruit and veggies. Now, I have strawberries, oranges, peaches, guavas, tomatoes, green and red peppers, green and red chillies, eggplant, mint, basil and lemon grow around the house. I am so proud of our little organic home garden. Thank you, ma for making this possible. I am loving every bit of this. Try it at home folks - you will be amazed by your own ghar ki kheti."

Preity Zinta is known for her performances in films like Dil Se, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh, Dil Chahta Hai, Farz, among others. The actress was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.