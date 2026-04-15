After Salman Khan's 'Well Done' Post For Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta Replies, "Some Credit To You Too"

Salman Khan's “Well done Zinta” post has now received a warm response from Preity Zinta herself. Reacting to the viral X post, the actress and co-owner of Punjab Kings thanked Salman for his support.

Taking to the comments section, Preity Zinta wrote, “Thank you Salman. All credit to Captain, Coach & the team and some to you too. Love u loads ! Now pls come for a game.”

The star also shared throwback pictures featuring Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, along with teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh. The images were from their visit to the sets of Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan.

Thank you Salman ❤️ All credit to Captain, Coach & the team???? and some to you too ???? Love u loads ! Now pls come for a game… ????@ShreyasIyer15 #Ting pic.twitter.com/NCuCSP2vnQ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 14, 2026

For those who missed it, on April 13, Salman Khan took to X to congratulate Preity Zinta after her team's win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the April 11 Indian Premier League match. He wrote, “Well done Zinta, Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well.”

The post quickly went viral, with eagle-eyed fans pointing out that this was not the first time Salman had cheered for Preity in a similar fashion. Around 12 years ago, he had shared a post saying, "Zinta's team won kya (Has Zinta's team won?)" – a throwback that resurfaced and added to the buzz online.

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions like "Salman Khan still supports Punjab Kings” and "This sequel can break all box office records."

Well done Zinta,Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well …. @realpreityzinta — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 13, 2026

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta have worked together in films like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000), Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001), Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa (2004), Jaan-E-Mann (2006) and Heroes (2008).

Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Manish Jha. The project features Chitrangda Singh as the female lead. Meanwhile, Preity Zinta is set to share screen space with Sunny Deol in Lahore 1947.