Pregnant Shreya Ghoshal Shares Gorgeous Pics From Her Maternity Diaries

Shreya Ghoshal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, lit up Instagram on Sunday by sharing a set of gorgeous pictures from her maternity diaries. Shreya looks every bit of beautiful in a grey outfit in her latest post, sharing which she wrote: "Experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life. The divine miracle of God." The pictures were clicked by none other than Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. In the comments section of Shreya Ghoshal's post, actress Dia Mirza, TV personality Neeti Mohan and playback singer Harshdeep Kaur, who recently welcomed a baby boy, dropped red heart icons.

Check out Shreya Ghoshal's post here:

Shreya Ghoshal announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post earlier this month. She shared a picture of herself cradling her baby bump and wrote: "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

After dating for several years, Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya got married on February 5 in 2015.

Shreya Ghoshal rose to popularity for her work in the 2002 hit film Devdas, for which she received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. She sang Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka, Bairi Piya, Chalak Chalak, Morey Piya, and Dola Re Dola in the film. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer and Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent for these tracks.

Shreya is also known for singing Piyu Bole from Parineeta, Jadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism, Barso Re from Guru, Ooh La La from The Dirty Picture, Manwa Lage from Happy New Year and Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank.