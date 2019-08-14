Prada: Watch This Video Of Alia Bhatt Rehearsing To The Groovy Song

Alia Bhatt in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia Bhatt made her music video debut with Prada The actress recently shared a video on Instagram Alia can be seen practicing really hard to the song

Alia Bhatt occupied top spot on the list of trends for her debut music track Prada, which dropped on the Internet on Tuesday. Alia sure knows how to keep the excitement level high among her fans as, on Wednesday, the 26-year-old actress shared a glimpse from her rehearsal days, in which she can be seen working really hard to get the perfect moves. In the clip, Alia Bhatt can be seen practicing to the song Prada with her choreographers in a black t-shirt and blue tights. Her smooth moves and dance steps are winning hearts on the Internet. Alia has collaborated with The Doorbeen boys Onkar and Gautam for her first-ever music video.

Alia Bhatt's Instafam are in love with the video and the one million likes on Instagram in just a few hours prove it. Check it out:

If you haven't seen Alia Bhatt's video song yet, check it out here:

Alia Bhatt has also made an impressive impression as a singer in the film industry. She has sung unplugged versions of Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab, Sooha Saha from Highway and Samjhawaan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. She has also sung Love You Zindagi Club Mix from her 2916 film Dear Zindagi. The actress has recently recorded a scratch version of a romantic track for her upcoming film Sadak 2.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Soankshi Sinha. She is now prepping for her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2. Other than Sadak 2, she has several films lined-up such as Takht, Brahmastra and south project RRR.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.