Prabhas' Birthday Wish For Director Maruthi: "Can't Wait For The World To Witness <i>The Raja Saab</i>

Prabhas' Birthday Wish For Director Maruthi: "Can't Wait For The World To Witness The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is a romantic horror comedy also featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sai Pallavi, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Yogi Babu

Prabhas, who will next be seen in The Raja Saab, extended a heartfelt birthday wish to the film's director Maruthi Dasari. The filmmaker turned 42 today, on October 8. Sharing a picture of Maruthi on his Instagram Stories, Prabhas wrote, “Happy Birthday Maruthi garu. Can't wait for the world to witness The Raja Saab soon.” ICYDK: Maruthi is credited to films like Manchi Rojulochaie, Shailaja Reddy Alludu, Pakka Commercial and Prati Roju Pandage. The Raja Saab is a romantic horror comedy also featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sai Pallavi, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Yogi Babu in key roles. The movie is backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the banner of People Media Factory. 

Back in July, the makers of The Raja Saab unveiled the film's teaser, presenting Prabhas in a "massy" avatar. The 45-second clip offers viewers a glimpse into Prabhas' character. He makes a dramatic entry, riding his motorbike, holding a bouquet of flowers in his hands. In a filmy way, the actor checks how he looks in the bike's side mirror. Admiring his appearance, Prabhas tosses the flower petals all around him playfully. With background score by Thaman S, the teaser surely set the tone of the movie. 

Prabhas dropped The Raja Saab's official poster in January, on the occasion of Sankranti. “Presenting The Raja Saab's First Look in this festive season. Wishing you all joy and happiness!" he wrote on Instagram tagging the film team. The picture captures Prabhas walking on a colourful street with flying streamers and confetti all around. He looks dapper in a black shirt and printed lungi, flashing a beaming smile. The Raja Saab is a pan-Indian project that will be premiering in five languages — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. 

Speaking about The Raja Saab, Maruthi said, “The Raja Saab stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and excitement for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is surely to leave audiences amazed.”

The Raja Saab will hit the screens on April 10, 2025.

