Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho Teaser Makes Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli Say 'Can't Wait'

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor released the official teaser of their upcoming film Saaho on Thursday and it stole the show on the Internet in no time. Those who loved the teaser reviewed it on social media including celebrities such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, director SS Rajamouli, actress Tamannaah Bhatia, south actors Akhil Akkineni, Siddarth and Vijay Deverakonda among others. Nagarjuna tweeted about the teaser and wrote: "Saaho to Prabhas and UV Creations for pushing the bar!" Rana Daggubati, who has worked with Prabhas in the Baahubali series, wrote on his Twitter profile: "Here it is the Prabhas' mighty Saaho... Well some UV Creations and Sujeet and Shraddha! Can't wait."

SS Rajamouli, who directed Prabhas in Baahubali, wrote: "UV Creations justifying the budget and Sujeeth justifying his responsibility... Terrific teaser of Saaho.. Strength of Prabhas is that he is macho yet endearing... And of course a darling."

SAAHO to prabhas and @UV_Creations for pushing the bar!! #SaahoTeaser — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 13, 2019

Here it is the PRABHAS' MIGHTY SAAHO #SaahoTeaserhttps://t.co/dyNwXEgnzw Well some UV and Sujeet and Shraddha!! Can't wait — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) June 13, 2019

UV justifying the budget and Sujeeth justifying his responsibility..Terrific teaser of #Saaho.. Strength of Prabhas is that he is Macho yet endearing..

And ofcourse a Darling.. #SaahoTeaserhttps://t.co/F0ZT16LDj0 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 13, 2019

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has also shared screen space with Prabhas in Baahubali, said calling Saaho teaser grand would be an "understatement." "Calling Saaho teaser grand would be an understatement! Love it and can't wait for it. Best wishes to Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and the entire team!" she tweeted.

Calling #SaahoTeaser grand would be an understatement! Love it and can't wait for it. Best wishes to #Prabhas@ShraddhaKapoor and the entire team! https://t.co/j8W7hgu27P — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 13, 2019

The energy of Telugu! The energy of Saaho! And the energy of the one and only Prabhas!!!!!!! #Saaho for the win! Mindblowing visuals! Fire all the way https://t.co/x8VVjtwDt5 — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) June 13, 2019

Mind = Blown#Saaho looks like an action magnum opus! #Prabhas is



And this is young Sujeeth's second film. Whattey wow!

All the best to the whole team. Really excited about this one. Violent #DieHardFans gurinchi thelisindhega:)



Massive! https://t.co/zJXAHzmviE — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 13, 2019

#Saaho

Super excited to watch Prabhas Anna on the big screens @UV_Creations deserve a massive blockbuster for the heart they've put in this.https://t.co/FiV4jVStTjhttps://t.co/L3jboNlGsA — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 13, 2019

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations, marks Shraddha Kapoor's debut in the Telugu film industry. The film, which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, also features Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles. Saaho will release on August 15 this year.