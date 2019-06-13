Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho Teaser Makes Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli Say 'Can't Wait'

South actors such as Akhil Akkineni and Siddarth also reviewed the teaser

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 13, 2019 22:55 IST
Prabhas shared this picture on social media. (Image courtesy: actorprabhas )


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor unveiled 'Saaho' teaser on Thursday
  2. Celebrities gave the teaser thumps up on social media
  3. 'Saaho' is slated to release on August 15 this year.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor released the official teaser of their upcoming film Saaho on Thursday and it stole the show on the Internet in no time. Those who loved the teaser reviewed it on social media including celebrities such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, director SS Rajamouli, actress Tamannaah Bhatia, south actors Akhil Akkineni, Siddarth and Vijay Deverakonda among others. Nagarjuna tweeted about the teaser and wrote: "Saaho to Prabhas and UV Creations for pushing the bar!" Rana Daggubati, who has worked with Prabhas in the Baahubali series, wrote on his Twitter profile: "Here it is the Prabhas' mighty Saaho... Well some UV Creations and Sujeet and Shraddha! Can't wait."

SS Rajamouli, who directed Prabhas in Baahubali, wrote: "UV Creations justifying the budget and Sujeeth justifying his responsibility... Terrific teaser of Saaho.. Strength of Prabhas is that he is macho yet endearing... And of course a darling."

Check out their reactions

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has also shared screen space with Prabhas in Baahubali, said calling Saaho teaser grand would be an "understatement." "Calling Saaho teaser grand would be an understatement! Love it and can't wait for it. Best wishes to Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and the entire team!" she tweeted.

Take a look at her tweet:

Here's what other celebrities said about the teaser:

In case you missed Saaho teaser, check it out now:

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations, marks Shraddha Kapoor's debut in the Telugu film industry. The film, which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, also features Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles. Saaho will release on August 15 this year.

