<i>Fauzi</i> Teaser May Drop On Prabhas' Birthday, Film To Release In March

Prabhas fans may have two big reasons to celebrate in March 2027. His upcoming films Fauzi and Spirit may arrive in the cinemas in the same month. Fauzi, a period action drama, is reportedly planned for March 18 release. The film was earlier expected to reach theatres in December 2026, but the team said they need more time to finish the work.

Shooting is still on, and the makers are reportedly aiming to complete it by mid December. There is also talk of releasing the film's teaser on October 23, Prabhas' birthday, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

According to Gulte reports, the Fauzi team is shooting the interval scene, which is expected to be an important part of the film. The current shooting schedule is expected to end on October 12, after which the team will take a short break.

The next schedule is expected to begin on November 15 and will go on until December 15.

During this time, the makers plan to shoot the climax and finish other important scenes. Since the climax needs careful planning and preparation, the team will need enough time to complete it.

The makers also want to finish most of the remaining work during this month-long schedule so that the film's post production work can begin properly.

During Prabhas' birthday, the makers are planning to drop a special teaser of Fauzi. They may also announce the film's release date if everything goes as planned.

At the pre-release event of Nani's The Paradise in Hyderabad, Mythri Movie Makers producer Ravi Shankar had hinted about the film's release plans. He also praised the movie and spoke positively about Prabhas' role.

Ravi Shankar said, “Fauzi is something else. It may go a little back in time, but it is on a completely different level. After Baahubali, you have not seen Prabhas in such a great film at that level. If I may say, we are pushing the release back a little, but you will cherish this film for your entire life. It is such a great film.”

In Fauzi, Prabhas plays a soldier from the Azad Hind Fauj. The film also marks Imanvi's debut. The cast also includes Sajjad Delafrooz, Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher.

Also Read: Prabhas's Fauzi Promotion Begins Soon: What Can Fans Expect?