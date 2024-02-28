POV: You Opened Triptii Dimri's Instagram Post - 'National Crush' Comments Rule

Triptii Dimri shared this image. (courtesy: tripti_dimri)

Triptii Dimri shared a new set of pictures and stunning is the word. The actress captioned her Instagram post, "Cancelled plans, calling it a night." The comments section of the post was filled with remarks from Triptii's Instafam, calling her "national crush." Archana Puran Singh commented, "My my...love." A user on Instagram wrote, "Crush on the top." Another one added, "Indian Crush". Another one added, "Looking like a wow." Another comment read, "National crush." Inputs from another user, "On the scale of 1 to 10, you are an 11." Another one added, "Crush of India."

See the post shared by Triptii Dimri here:

The actress recently celebrated her 30th birthday (February 23) and she shared pictures from the album on Instagram and she wrote, "It's definitely been a birthday to remember. Grateful for all the love and blessings." Take a look at the photos here:

Triptii Dimri recently announced that she will star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan welcomed her onboard and he wrote, "Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa."

Meanwhile, a recent Pinkvilla report claimed that Triptii Dimri will share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. Triptii Dimri also has Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in the line-up. She will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the film. The actress is also part of Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal.

Besides, Animal, Triptii Dimri's filmography includes critically acclaimed films like Qala, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul, to name a few.