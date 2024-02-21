The Internet Guessed Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bulaiyaan 3 Co-Star Correctly - Triptii Dimri

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: KartikAaryan)

Animal star Triptii Dimri is the latest celebrity to join the star cast of the much-awaited horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The happy news was shared by her co-star Kartik Aaryan on Instagram. On Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan teased fans with images of two pieces of a jigsaw puzzle, featuring a Bollywood actress, who will be joining the star cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan, who recently wrapped the shoot of his film Chandu Champion, shared two images featuring the partially covered face of a Bollywood actress and asked fans to guess the name. In his first post, he gave a glimpse of the actress' smile. The text on the picture read, "A chilling smile that instills terror in hearts." Kartik captioned the post, "Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko."

As predicted, soon after the post was up, Kartik Aaryan's comments section exploded. A majority of fans hinted towards the Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri while others said it is Sharvari Wagh. A fan wrote, "Looks like sharvari or triptii- my guess is tripti," while another gushed, "Iss baar manjulika ko ‘tripti' milegi kya."

Take a look at the first hint:

To tease the fans further, the Dhamaka star shared another hint. This time revealing the eyes of the actress. The text on the picture read, "Eyes that haunt, fear awaits." For the caption, Kartik wrote, "Kaafi galat answers aa rahe hain, Vapas guess kijiye (have been getting a lot of wrong answers, guess again)."

Much like the first, comments on the second post also clearly hinted at the actress being Triptii Dimri. One fan wrote, "This tripti dimri." another said, "Itna obvious bhi nahi karna tha (should'nt have made it so obvious) @kartikaaryan @tripti_dimri can't wait to watch your on screen chemistry."

See the second hint below:

In the final post, Kartik unveiled the actress' face - it was Triptii, as already correctly guessed by the Internet. The text on the picture read, "The thrills and chills intensify with the addition of Triptii Dimri n board." Kartik captioned the post, "Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa."

A few days back, Kartik Aaryan delighted his fans by announcing his first-ever collaboration with the OG Manjulika AKA Vidya Balan in the upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The makers announced the project on social media by way of posting a compilation video of Kartik and Vidya's versions of Ami Je Tomar. Kartik Aaryan, who garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, welcomed Vidya Balan onboard with a sweet post. It read, "And it's happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome Balan Vidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. "

Take a look at the post below:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be hitting the big screens on Diwali 2024.