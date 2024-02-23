To 'Dearest' Triptii Dimri, Birthday Wish From Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant

Sam Merchant shared this image. (courtesy: SamMerchant)

Triptii Dimri, who celebrates her 30th birthday today, received an adorable wish from rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant. Sam shared a cosy picture with Triptii on his Instagram story and he wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Triptii" and dropped an emoji. Triptii reshared the post on her Instagram story and dropped a heart and a hug emoji as well. Rumours of Triptii dating Sam started doing the rounds when their pictures from a wedding went viral. However, a source close to Triptii Dimri dismissed the rumours of dating, stating that she is single.

A couple of months back, Triptii wished Sam Merchant on his birthday too. She shared a collage featuring a throwback picture and a recent one. Triptii wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Sam Merchant. Wish we could be as thin again without having to skip Ram Shaam panipuri." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Last year, in a conversation with Zoom, a source close to the actress claimed that Triptii "is very much single." The source said, "Triptii-Sam rumour is plain hogwash. Triptii is very much single. Some minds have a fertile imagination. Nobody can be blamed for the fact that she got linked with Sam. Such things are common not just in Bollywood, but in all walks of life nowadays."

Triptii Dimri attained a new fanbase after featuring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She was praised for her performances in projects like Bulbbul and Qala. Just a couple of days back, she has been roped in opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Triptii Dimri also has Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in the line-up. She will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the film. The actress is also a part of Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal.