Post Bharat Ane Nenu's Success, Mahesh Babu Flies To Paris For Family Vacation

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's latest film Bharat Ane Nenu is a huge success at the Indian box office and in the US too. Post the film's success, Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids have flown to Paris for a vacation. Namrata, a former actress, shared pictures from their trip and they are giving us major vacation and family goals (both at once). Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's little daughter Sitara is truly a darling and the family's 'official poser.' In most of the pictures, she's seen with her dad. "En route Paris. Happy holidays everyone," wrote Namrata while sharing Mahesh Babu, Sitara and son Gautam's pictures.
Highlights
- "En route Paris. Happy holidays everyone," wrote his wife Namrata
- Mahesh Babu's picture with wife Namrata had gone viral previously
- Bharat Ane Nenu earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide in two days
Take a look at the Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's Paris vacation. (The couple married in 2005).
After the success of Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu thanked his wife Namrata with a kiss. The picture he shared sent the Internet into a meltdown and it went crazy viral. "Thank you my love," wrote Mahesh Babu, adding a heart emoticon. Bharat Ane Nenu had collected over Rs. 100 crore worldwide in just two days.
See the viral picture here.
CommentsIn Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu played the role of Andhra Pradesh's chief minister, who is younger than many other politicians and has a vision for the people of his state. Of the film's success, he told news agency IANS, "We knew we had a terrific film on our hands as Siva garu (director Koratala Siva) is a great storyteller. But one never knows which way the wind blows. It's always the audience which gives the final verdict, and it's truly overwhelming and a big thank you to all who have unanimously loved our film. It's a very proud moment for me."
Bharat Ane Nanu also starred Kiara Advani.