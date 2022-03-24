Pooja Hegde On Rumoured Issues With Prabhas: 'Negativity Unfortunately Sells'

Pooja Hegde on controversies (Courtesy: hegdepooja)

For the past few months, there have been rumours that all is not well between Radhe Shyam co-stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Recently, In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Pooja spoke about these issues. "I think negativity sometimes unfortunately sells. It may not be the truth but people like to talk about it but what I can do is flooded with positivity which is why my social media will always be about the good times in my life because I feel that there's already so much negativity out there and I don't want to add to it. I try to let that go and then focus on the positive," said Pooja Hegde. For the unversed, there were reports that Prabhas can't stand Pooja's attitude and her unprofessional behaviour on the sets.

Earlier, the UV Creations, who produced Radhe Shyam,had issued a statement and it had read, "These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry. Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone's imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget."

Radhe Shyam released on March 11 and received appreciation from the audience.

Next, Pooja Hegde will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. She also has Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali with Salman Khan.

