Pooja Hegde Is Making Memories With Her Grandmom At Home. See What She Wrote

Pooja Hegde, who had tested negative for COVID-19 last month, has been making memories with her family at home these days amid the pandemic. Her latest Instagram post says it all. On Wednesday night, Pooja posted a new picture of herself with her grandmom on the platform. In the picture, the Radhe Shyam actress can be seen happily posing with her grandmom. Pooja looks beautiful in a white knotted shirt and denim shorts in the frame. While Pooja's grandmom is resting on the chair, the actress is sitting on the ground. Pooja is holding her hands in the picture. Both of them look super adorable.

Pooja Hegde often shares pictures of herself with her grandmom on Instagram. On March 8 (International Women's Day), the actress posted a montage video on the platform and dedicated it to all the women who have "inspired" her in her life. She also dedicated the post to her grandmom. Pooja wrote a heartwarming note in the caption. "Been fortunate to be raised around all these fearless and dignified women in my life. Inspiring me every step to be better. Thank you for adding warmth and positivity in my life and being by my side always. Love you. Wishing all the wonderful women out there, a very Happy Women's Day! #HappyInternationalWomensDay #HappyWomensDay."

Cut to 2020. We also found some more pictures of Pooja Hegde with her grandmom that she posted on her Instagram handle last year. In her caption, Pooja wrote, "Home with my gundu/jigar ka tukda/bangaram #ajji #grandma #cutie."

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde had tested positive for COVID-19 in April. She recovered from the virus in May. The actress announced the news on Twitter both times. Check out her posts here.

Thank you for all the love ya'll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona's butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it's magic. Forever grateful Stay safe out there pic.twitter.com/6odhfanIax — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 5, 2021

In terms of work, Pooja Hegde is now gearing up for movies such as Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Cirkus and Thalapathy 65. She was last seen in film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020.