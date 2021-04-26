Radhe Shyam Star Pooja Hegde Tests Positive For Covid-19

Pooja Hegde (Image courtesy: @hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde has tested positive for Covid-19, the actress shared the news on social media last night. She has isolated herself and is quarantining at home. Pooja posted a statement on Twitter in which she wrote, "Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated, and home-quarantined myself." The Radhe Shyam actress also requested people to get tested for Covid-19 who have recently come in contact with her. "I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too."

Pooja also thanked her well-wishers for the love and support and shared that she is feeling well. She added, "Thank you for your love and support I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care." She used a folded-hands emoji and a mask-wearing emoji in her tweet. Take a look at her tweet here:

Pooja also shared the same statement on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Pooja Hegde's Instagram story

Pooja had recently crossed 13 million followers on Instagram. The actress posted her happy picture on the occasion and thanked her Instafam for the milestone. She wrote, "13 million! Aahhhh... Thank you my lovelies...sending all of you big squishy hugs...muahh."

See her post here:

In terms of work, Pooja Hegde was last seen in film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo last year. Pooja is now gearing up for movies such as Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Cirkus and Thalapathy 65. Pooja Hegde made her Tamil debut with Mugamoodi in 2012. Her Telugu debut was Oka Laila Kosam (2014). In 2016, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro.

Meanwhile, celebrities such as Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sameera Reddy and Nawab Shah have recently tested positive for Covid-19. Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were also Covid-positive. All of these actors have tested negative for coronavirus.