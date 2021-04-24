Nawab Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19. 'It's Heartbreaking,' Writes Wife Pooja Batra

Pooja Batra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: poojabatra )

Highlights "This morning I tested positive for COVID," wrote Nawab Shah

"Stay home people and stay safe," he added

"So many of my friends and their parents are down with COVID": Pooja

Actor Nawab Shah has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, in an Instagram post on Friday, revealed that he has "mild symptoms" and that he has isolated himself since he got his coronavirus test result. "This morning I tested positive for COVID, I have mild symptoms and I have isolated myself since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and stay safe...#stayhome #staysafe," he wrote. Nawab Shah's wife, actress Pooja Batra, also shared a post about him contracting the virus. "It's heartbreaking to know so many of my friends and their parents are down with COVID, my husband too tested positive," she wrote.

"I pray that everyone who is going through this infections comes out of it without any complications. #stayhome #staysafe #vaccinate. We need to get rid of this nasty gnarly virus from India, from the world," she added.

Nawab Shah made his acting debut with the 2000 film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. He has starred in films like Sarfarosh, Kartoos, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, Ittefaq, Musafir, Lakshya, Jaan-E-Mann, Luck, Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Humshakals, Dilwale, Tiger Zinda Hai and Dabangg 3.

Pooja Batra made her debut in Bollywood with the 1997 film Virasat, in which she co-starred with Anil Kapoor and Tabu. She has featured in several Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films like Sisindri, Vishwavidhaata, Saazish, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, Nayak: The Real Hero and Hum Tum Shabana among many others. Her last Bollywood film remains the 2017 psychological thriller Mirror Game.