Arjun Rampal, 'Free Of COVID' Now, Shares How He 'Recovered So Fast'

Actor Arjun Rampal is COVID-free now. The 48-year-old actor, in an Instagram post on Thursday, shared that he took two COVID tests and the results are negative. Arjun, who had shared his coronavirus diagnosis on Sunday, also revealed how he "recovered so fast" in his post. "Free of COVID, two tests, both Negative. God has been kind," the actor wrote in the caption and added that because he had taken his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, he recovered fast, as per the doctors. "One of the main reasons I am told by doctors I recovered so fast, was because I had taken my first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms," he wrote.

The actor also urged his fans to take their vaccine shots as soon as possible and follow all safety measures. He wrote: "I would urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to take all safety measures. Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don't become positive. Stay safe be smart. This too shall pass. Love and light."

Read Arjun Rampal's post here:

Arjun Rampal had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. He shared a statement on Instagram that read: "Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and am home-quarantined. (I am) getting the needed medical care. I am following all the protocols as is required of me. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long-term benefits. Together we can and we will fight Corona."

While recovering from COVID-19, Arjun shared glimpses of his quarantine life:

Arjun Rampal was seen in the web-series The Final Call.