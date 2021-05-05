Pooja Hegde Has 'Kicked Stupid Corona's B**t' And Tested Negative

Pooja Hegde posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @poojahegde)

Actress Pooja Hegde has recovered from COVID, tweeting today that she's tested negative. Pooja announced on April 26 that she had been infected by the virus and had "mild symptoms." In an exuberant post shared today, the Radhe Shyam actress thanked well-wishers for their "healing energy" and urged everyone to stay safe. Pooja Hegde, 30, wrote: "Thank you for all the love ya'll sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona's b**t and finally tested negative. Yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done its magic. Forever grateful. Stay safe out there."

Thank you for all the love ya'll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona's butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it's magic. Forever grateful Stay safe out there pic.twitter.com/6odhfanIax — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 5, 2021

In her post announcing that she was COVID positive, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated, and home-quarantined myself."

Later, she thanked those who sent her "love and healing wishes" and said her symptoms were mild.

Thank you for all the love and healing wishes you have showered me with. I am doing good and have mild symptoms. You make me smile, Love you. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 26, 2021

Pooja Hegde kept her spirits up while she was ill, responding with humour to her Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-star Allu Arjun's announcement that he too had tested positive for COVID. "Bantu seems to be giving Amulya company! Take care," Pooja tweeted to him.

Buntu seems to be giving Amulya company! Take care @alluarjun Sending you some healing light and energy ☺️ you'll be healthy in no time! — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 28, 2021

Pooja Hegde, known for her work in the South film industry, made her debut in 2012 Tamil film Mugamoodi. Her credits include films like Mukunda, Maharshi and Oka Laila Kosam. Pooja's first Bollywood film was 2016's Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan after which she was cast in 2019 hit Housefull 4.

Pooja Hegde's lineup this year includes the Telugu films Acharya and Most Eligible Bachelor, the bilingual Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, and Ranveer Singh's Cirkus.