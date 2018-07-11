Pooja Bhatt Revives Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin Memories In Fabulous Pics

Pooja Bhatt on the sets of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. (Image courtesy: Pooja Bhatt)

Pooja Bhatt's Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, in which she starred opposite Aamir Khan, completes 27 years tomorrow and on Wednesday, the actress-turned-filmmaker stumbled upon some photos from the film, which she shared with her Instafam. "Looking at these photos today makes my entire being sing with memory... Guess am going to bombard you'll with my favourite ones and the ones I manage to salvage in the next 24 Hrs... so hold my hand, take my lead and walk down memory lane with me," she wrote. The first set of pictures depicts an iconic scene from the film's title track, featuring Pooja and Aamir. After that Pooja shared pictures from the filming of the song Galyan Sakli Sonyachi, for which Pooja Bhatt wore the "traditional Nauvari saree for the first time."



Check pout glimpses from Pooja Bhatt's trip down the memory lane... because Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin.





Pooja Bhatt was among the top crop of actresses in the Nineties. She debuted in 1990 film Daddy, co-starring Anupam Kher and it was loosely based on her father Mahesh Bhatt's battle with alcoholism. Mahesh Bhatt was also the director Daddy.



After Daddy, Pooja Bhatt featured in films like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin with Aamir Khan, Zakhm, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Chaahat opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Sir with Atul Agnihotri and Naseeruddin Shah.



