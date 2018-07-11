Pooja Bhatt Revives Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin Memories In Fabulous Pics

Highlights
Pooja Bhatt's Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, in which she starred opposite Aamir Khan, completes 27 years tomorrow and on Wednesday, the actress-turned-filmmaker stumbled upon some photos from the film, which she shared with her Instafam. "Looking at these photos today makes my entire being sing with memory... Guess am going to bombard you'll with my favourite ones and the ones I manage to salvage in the next 24 Hrs... so hold my hand, take my lead and walk down memory lane with me," she wrote. The first set of pictures depicts an iconic scene from the film's title track, featuring Pooja and Aamir. After that Pooja shared pictures from the filming of the song Galyan Sakli Sonyachi, for which Pooja Bhatt wore the "traditional Nauvari saree for the first time."
Check pout glimpses from Pooja Bhatt's trip down the memory lane... because Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin.
27 yrs of 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin' tomorrow and I stumble upon these albums bursting with photographs from back then,ravaged with time... those were the days the continuity photographer painstakingly captured each and every moment on set,numbered each image and delivered it to the producer in these mammoth albums that the producer then used to sell the film to distributors. We also used these albums on set to check hair,make-up & costume continuity as there were no monitors back then-and thank God for that as things were far more organic and we learned to trust our memories and instincts more,engaging fully with what went on in front of the camera! Looking at these photos today makes my entire being sing with memory...Guess am going to bombard you'll with my favourite ones and the ones I manage to salvage in the next 24 Hrs... so hold my hand,take my lead and walk down memory lane with me! #dilhaikemantanahin #DHKMN #27years #27yearsofdilhaikemantanahin #memories #photographs #frayedalbum #intactmemories #comeonthisjourneywithme #visheshfilms #MaheshBhatt #MukeshBhatt #Aamirkhan #poojabhatt #anupamkher #deepaktijori #praveenbhatt #anasingh #nadeemshravan #classicfilm #filmmaking #filmmakinglife #filmjourney #ajourneyintoawomansheart #
"Galyan Sakli Sonyachi.. Hi Pori Konachi?" We shot this hit song which appears in the beginning of the film at the fishing village in Madh Island. I wore a Traditional Nauvari Sari for the first time in my life and shared screen space with my buddy Deepak Tijori who made the shoot truly easy for me by taking me through the paces with such patience and generosity. We shot daily from 7.am to 6.pm in the sweltering sun with the entire village cheering us on.Those were the days where make-up vans did not quite exist so I got changed and ready in one of the Koli fisherwoman's homes who was delighted to see me dressed in the traditional garb and fed me a delicious,Koli style, sea food lunch! #galyansaklisonyachi #DHKMN #27yearsofdilhaikemantanahin #maheshbhatt #mukeshbhatt #nadeemshravan #deepaktijori #poojabhatt #aamirkhan #anupamkher #anasingh #kolivillage #madhisland #traditionalgarb #nauvarisaree #downmemorylane #dilhaikemantanahin #ajourneyintoawomansheart
Pooja Bhatt was among the top crop of actresses in the Nineties. She debuted in 1990 film Daddy, co-starring Anupam Kher and it was loosely based on her father Mahesh Bhatt's battle with alcoholism. Mahesh Bhatt was also the director Daddy.
After Daddy, Pooja Bhatt featured in films like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin with Aamir Khan, Zakhm, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Chaahat opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Sir with Atul Agnihotri and Naseeruddin Shah.