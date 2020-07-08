Pooja Bhatt On Nepotism: 'The Bhatts Were Made To Feel Inferior For Not Chasing Stars'

Pooja Bhatt shared this photo (courtesy poojab1972)

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, in a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon, contributed to the nepotism debate, talking about how the Bhatts have always introduced new talent in the industry, citing her upcoming film Sadak 2 as a recent example. Pooja Bhatt began her tweets by writing: "Have been asked to comment on the hot topic 'nepotism' that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a 'family' that has launched more new talent - actors, musicians and technicians - than the entire film industry combined, I can only laugh. Facts don't find takers. Fiction does." Pooja Bhatt is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter; actress Alia Bhatt is her sister. Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt is Pooja's uncle. Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt own production house Vishesh Films, which was launched in 1987 and produced several hit films such as Dushman, Jurm , Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak and Ghulam, among others.

Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a 'family' that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don't find takers. Fiction does. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

In her tweets, Pooja Bhatt added how the Bhatts were once allegedly treated indifferently for their reputation of not going after big names: "There was a time when the Bhatts were accused of having something against established actors and made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers and not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google and tweet guys and won't even say think and speak."

There was a time when the Bhatt's were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won't even say think & speak. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Talking about launching new talent with Sadak 2, Pooja Bhatt wrote: "Even Sadak 2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of Suniljeet. A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment, a dream, a harmonium and a brilliant song called Ishq Kamaal that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father."

Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called 'Ishq Kamaal' that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Pooja Bhatt wrapped her tweets by saying: "Toh yeh 'Nepotism' shabd se kissi aur ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston (So use this 'nepotism' word to humiliate someone else, friends). The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten, it's their tragedy. Not ours. Have a great day!"

Toh yeh 'Nepotism' shabd se kissi aur Ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston. The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten,It's their tragedy. Not ours.Have a great day! — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Pooja Bhatt, also launched by Vishesh Films in 1987 film Kabza, is best known for her roles in films such as Sadak, Zakhm, Junoon, Chaahat, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Prem Deewane and Kabhi Na Kabhi. Pooja Bhatt made her debut as a director with 2003 film Paap and went on to helm films such as Holiday, Dhokha and Jism 2.

Vishesh Films is also known for backing commercially successful films such as Raaz, Jism, Murder, Gangster, Zeher, Awarapan and Jannat. Vishesh Films' next project is Sadak 2, which is a spin-off of sorts of her 1991 hit film Sadak. Mahesh Bhatt returns to the director's chair for Sadak 2, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, along with the original cast of Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Sadak 2 will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 10.