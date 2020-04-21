Pooja Bhatt's Throwback Pic With Dad Mahesh Bhatt And Sister Shaheen Turns Her Into 'One Big Molten Mess'

Pooja Bhatt shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Pooja Bhatt shared a post on Tuesday

She posted a picture sent by her sister Shaheen

"Needless to say, I love you!" wrote Pooja for Shaheen Bhatt

There's always a throwback photo in our treasure which makes our hearts melt and leaves us overwhelmed. On Tuesday, Pooja Bhatt shared one such special photo on her social media profile and expressed her love for younger sister Shaheen Bhatt. The blast from the past features little Shaheen sitting on filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt's lap with Pooja sitting right next to them. In her post, Pooja Bhatt revealed that the throwback picture sent by Shaheen makes her "heart melt" and turns her "into one big, molten mess." She wrote: "And then your sister sends you a photo that makes your heart melt and turns you into one big, molten mess! Uff! Thank you, Shaheen. Needless to say, I love you!" and accompanied her post with hashtags #memories #family and #sisters.

Mahesh Bhatt's wife and veteran actress Soni Razdan left a heartfelt comment on Pooja's post. She wrote: "Always loved this picture of you three. The graceful way you are sitting Pooja, the little pudding Shaheen and the maverick Mahesh looking more maverick than Mahesh."

Pooja and Rahul Bhatt are Mahesh Bhatt's children with his first wife Kiran while Alia and Shaheen are the filmmaker's daughters with Soni Razdan.

Now, check out Pooja Bhatt's post here:

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt is all set to return to big screen with the sequel of her 1991 film Sadak. In Sadak 2,Pooja co-stars with former colleague Sanjay Dutt, sister Alia Bhatt and actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is slated to open in theatres in July this year.