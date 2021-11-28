'Please Don't Kill Me For This': Shahid Kapoor On His Singing Skills

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Highlights Shahid Kapoor posted a video on Instagram

Shahid Kapoor sang songs from his upcoming film 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in 'Jersey'

With the recently-released trailer of Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey is breaking the internet, the actor's fans are waiting to watch their favorite star back in theaters. On Sunday, the actor shared a video on his Instagram profile, in which he can be seen singing. Sharing the video, Shahid wrote: Good morning, gaana aae ya na ae, gana chahiye." The actor decided to surprise his fans by singing the title track of Jersey when one of his fans requested him to sing a song. Shahid Kapoor sang Mehram Tu Hi Hain Mera. The video is trending big time on social media.

Check out the video here:

Shahid Kapoor was also seen joking while he sang and said, "I have released the song before the song has even been released. Sachet and Parampara, please don't kill me for this! But I love this song so I had to sing it."

Recently, Shahid Kapoor shared the trailer of his upcoming film, Jersey. This is what he posted. Check it out:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's directorial Jersey which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name. The film stars Mrunal Thakur as Shahid Kapoor's wife and Pankaj Kapur as his mentor. The film is slated to release on December 31, 2021. Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the film Ishq Vishk in 2003 and has been featured in Vivah, China Town, Chup Chup Ke, Jab We Met among others. The actor got married to Mira Rajput in July 2015.