'After Kabir Singh Released, I Went Like A Beggar To Everybody,' Says Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor interacted with the media during the trailer launch of Jersey on Tuesday. He said that he begged the filmmakers who have made 200-250 crore films, stated Bollywood Life. "After Kabir Singh released, I went like a beggar to everybody. I went to all these people who've made these 200-250 crore films. I've never been a part of this club, so it was completely new to me. Having spent 15-16 years in the industry, I never had such a huge grosser. So, when it finally happened, I didn't know where to go, it was all new to me," Bollywood Life quoted Shahid Kapoor as saying.

Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. It showcases the story of a cricketer, who returns to play cricket in his 30s, by joining the Indian cricket team. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (who also helmed the original), the film was initially slated for an August 28 release. However, it was shifted due to the pandemic. The film will finally hit the screens on December 31. The film will also feature Shahid Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur as his mentor and actor Mrunal Thakur as his wife.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The film was a remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The actor will next be seen in an untitled project with Raj and DK and in another project with Ali Abbas Zafar.