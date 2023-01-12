Pics: Vidya Balan, Khushi And Shanaya Kapoor, Rakul-Jackky At Kuttey Screening

Vidya Balan, Rakul-Jackky and Khushi Kapoor pictured at the screening in Mumbai.

Ahead of the release, Kuttey was roaring in Mumbai on Wednesday night as the makers held a special screening. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Konkona Sen Sharma, the upcoming film is going to hit the theatres tomorrow (January 13). So, the makers organised the screening at Yash Raj Films Studio (YRF is a distributor of the film) for the celebs. The screening was attended by director Aasmaan Bhardwaj and his parents and producers of Kuttey, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj. Arjun Kapoor's family, including sister Khushi Kapoor, cousins Shanaya-Jahaan Kapoor and Mohit Marwah, uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor were also spotted.

Other celebs who attended the Kuttey screening were Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and Varun Sharma.

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur at the screening.

Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah at the screening.

Sanya Malhotra, Huma Qureshi and Patralekhaa smiled for the cameras.

Rakul Preet Singh arrived with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Sanjay, Maheep and Jahaan Kapoor smiled for the cameras.

Sunny Singh, Varun Sharma and Aparshakti Khurana waved at the shutterbugs.

Aasmaan and his parents Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj.

Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal.

Aasmaan Bardwaj is making his directorial debut with Kuttey. Ahead of the release, the makers are keeping the audience hooked by releasing the songs. So far, the makers have released three songs - Awaara Dogs, Vaat Lagli and Phir Dhan Te Nan. The music of the film is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and penned by Gulzar and Faiz Ahmad Faiz. Check out the songs below:

Kuttey will release on January 13, 2023.