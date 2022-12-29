How Janhvi, Khushi And Other Kapoors Wished Anshula On Her Birthday

Anshula Kapoor with Janhvi. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

On Anshula Kapoor's 32nd birthday, members of the Kapoor family wished the birthday girl on social media. Anshula Kapoor's sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "Happy birthday to everyone's sunshine and backbone. I hope you get all the love and happiness that you give to the people in your life back X10000. You deserve the world. I love you more than you know. Favourite." Kushi Kapoor posted a picture of her and sister Anshula's identical tattoos and she wrote in her Instagram story: "Happy birthday to my favourite human. Anshula Kapoor, you complete me."

This is what Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor posted:

Screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Khushi Kapoor's Instagram story.

Anshula's cousin Shanaya Kapoor posted a childhood throwback of Anshula with Sanjay Kapoor and wrote: "Happy birthday to the best Anshula Kapoor."

Screenshot of Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram story.

Anshula's aunt Maheep Kapoor wished Anshula with this picture and wrote: "Happy birthday Anshula Kapoor."

Screenshot of Maheep Kapoor's Instagram story. Screenshot of Maheep Kapoor's Instagram story.

Arjun Kapoor posted a childhood picture with Anshula and he wrote: "My co-rider for life. We in this together... Good, bad or ugly... Happy bday lil sister Anshula Kapoor - you deserve the best always! #happybirthday #littlesister #bday."

Boney Kapoor shared a post for daughter Anshula and he wrote: "Happy birthday my genius bachha, May all your wishes come true this year and forever, I am blessed to have a intelligent, sensible, organised and a very strong willed daughter in you. Love you lots."

Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are film producer Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018. Anshula Kapoor started an online fundraising platform called Fankind in 2019. Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor are both Bollywood actors, while Khushi will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation ofThe Archies.