Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Post For Sister Anshula Is The Definition Of Adorable

Arjun Kapoor is super happy today. After all, it is his sister Anshula Kapoor's birthday. Well, the actor just can't keep calm. To make Anshula's 32nd birthday a memorable one the Ishaqzaade actor has shared a sweet post. For the special birthday wish, Arjun picked a throwback picture from their childhood days. In it, baby Anshula can be seen seated in a toy car. Arjun Kapoor is sitting on the floor next to her. The heartwarming post comes with a cute caption. It stated, “My co-rider for life! We are in this together. Good, bad or ugly. Happy bday lil sister Anshula Kapoor - you deserve the best always,” with a range of emojis. He also used the hashtags “Happy Birthday,” “Little sister” and “Bday.” Birthday girl Anshula replied to the post saying, “I love you,” with infinite and heart emojis. Tabu, who will share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor in Kuttey, also dropped hearts in the comment section.

Before this, Anshula Kapoor revealed some details from her pre-birthday celebrations. She shared a mirror selfie with a detailed caption mentioning Rohan Thakkar. It read, “It's been years since I've done any kind of big celebration for my birthday. But Rohan Thakkar takes birthdays very seriously and this year he kickstarted my birthday week with a surprise dinner with my humans. The heart is happy, tummy is full, what more could a girl want? #Decemberbaby.”

Arjun Kapoor and Anushula Kapoor never fail to give shout outs to each other on social media. In an appreciation post, Arjun Kapoor, once, shared an adorable video featuring the beautiful and happy Anshula. Alongside, he also added a note that read, “You've come a long way, so don't stop now. Always super proud of you!” Anshula replied to the post saying, “Love you, Arjun Kapoor, you inspire me to keep going, as we've both come a long way.”

