Arjun Kapoor Is Busy Looking Back At Ranthambore Memories With Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor welcomed 2023 in the company of his girlfriend Malaika Arora and their friends in Rajasthan. The happy bunch which included Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta and Mohit Marwah-Antara Motiwala celebrated the arrival of the new year in Ranthambore. Over the last few days, several images and clips from the vacation have been shared online by the stars on social media. Summing up the lovely trip in a video, Arjun Kapoor has now dropped an Instagram Reels post in which they are seen spotting several animals, including the majestic tiger, elephants and several deer, in Ranthambore, indulging in the local cuisine, and dancing and making merry.

The video contains several snippets of the much-in-love couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as well as a clip of the actor dancing with Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Kunal Rawal. Arjun Kapoor has added the song Safar from Jab Harry Met Sejal in the background of the clip. In the caption, Arjun Kapoor wrote: “Take only memories, leave only footprints. #newyear #2023 #travel #jungle #junglesafari #trip

Reacting to the post, Arpita Mehta said: “What a reel! Best content.” Antara Marwah said, “Waaah,” while filmmaker Karan Boolani – married to Arjun's cousin Rhea Kapoor – gushed, “Chaaaachu of the jungle.”





Before this, Arjun Kapoor had shared an image of just the boy gang featuring him alongside Varun, Kunal and Mohit in a jeep. In the caption, he wrote: “Chaar Mastane Chale 2023 Manane,” tweaking the lyrics of the famous Andaz Apna Apna song, Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane.

On January 1, Arjun Kapoor also shared an image of all four couples standing under a tree decorated with fairy lights. In the caption, he said: “Bring it on 2023.”





That's not all. Arjun Kapoor also shared a loved-up image with Malaika Arora under a similar tree. In this image, Malaika is seen planting a kiss on Arjun's cheek. He wrote, “Happy 2023 everyone...Let the light guide you this year.” Actress Tabu replied to the post with a heart emoji. Malaika too shared the same photo with the caption: “Hello 2023 (a heart emoticon)... Love and light.”



On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Kuttey next week. The film will hit the theatres on January 13.