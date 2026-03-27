Pics: Rekha, Sushmita Sen, Manisha Koirala At Farah Khan Ali's Starry Store Launch

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali launched a flagship boutique in South Mumbai's historic Kala Ghoda district recently. It was a starry party with many A-listers from Bollywood in attendance.

On Friday, Farah shared images from the starry store launch. Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, Dia Mirza, Madhoo, and Kim Sharma put their best fashion foot forward for the evening. Shweta Bachchan Nanda also joined the party.

Rekha, Sushmita Sen, Manisha Koirala, Zoya Akhtar, Twinkle Khanna, and designer Tarun Tahiliani also attended the store launch.

In a famjam image, Farah was joined by brother Zayed Khan, his wife Malaika Parekh, and sister Sussanne Khan.

Dedicating it to her mother Zarine Khan, who died last year, Farah shared an emotional note: "As my mother, Zarine Sanjay Khan, always used to say, 'Value people over things, for things can be replaced easily, while relationships take time and effort, and are therefore far more precious.' That is a belief I carry very deeply within me."

"The jewellery in my store is dedicated to my mother and comes from a very emotional place. She had extraordinary style, but beyond that, she had presence, grace, and an instinctive understanding of beauty. She was glamorous, but never superficial. She loved things with texture, soul, history, and character. This collection is my way of honouring not only her aesthetic, but also her spirit—her romance, confidence, elegance, and individuality. In many ways, it is a love letter to the woman who first shaped my understanding of beauty."

Sharing a message for Farah's new journey, Dia Mirza wrote: "My Dearest Farah @farahkhanali has opened a store in South Bombay that showcases some of the most exquisitely crafted and designed jewellery.

"So grateful to @ektarraheja for bringing her force and providing Farah with exactly the kind of collaboration that shines bright."

Farah Khan Ali is Sanjay Khan and the late Zarine Khan's daughter. She is the sister of Sussanne Khan. Her Instagram is a treasure trove of famjam posts.