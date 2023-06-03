Pics: Kareena's Fam-Jam With Karisma, Kunal Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan

Pictures from Kareena's dinner time with family.

About last night - Kareena Kapoor stepped out for dinner along with her family in Mumbai. On Friday night, the actress was pictured with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and uncle Kunal Kapoor at a Mumbai eatery. The family posed together for the paparazzi stationed there. For the dinner, Kareena opted for a white kurta that she paired with black trousers and matching sandals. Karisma Kapoor paired a skirt with a dark blue top. Saif opted for a casual look as well - he wore a blue shirt with pants. Kunal Kapoor was dressed in a kurta.

See pictures from Kareena Kapoor's fam-jam here:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 5 and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project. The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood. She will soon star in a project titled Brown. Her breakout film was Raja Hindustaani, opposite Aamir Khan. She featured in several hit films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others. Apart from commercially successful films, Karisma also starred in critically acclaimed movies like Zubeidaa and Fiza to name a few. Karisma Kapoor was also seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq.