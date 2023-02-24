Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika-Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra's Dinner Date

Kareena Kapoor pictured with her friends.

Even Thursdays can be fun when you are friends with Kareena Kapoor. The actress stepped out for a dinner date with a bunch of close friends on Thursday night in Mumbai. Accompanying Kareena were the usual suspects, best friend Amrita Arora and sister Malaika and designer Manish Malhotra. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, who is currently in Delhi, was MIA from the dinner. Kareena Kapoor paired a green jacket with black trousers. She happily posed for the paparazzi. Malaika Arora opted for a powder blue co-ord set. Amrita Arora's pick was an all black look while Manish Malhotra wore a printed jacket.

See photos from the dinner date here:

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor titled The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project.

Malaika Arora recently featured in the reality series based on her life titled Moving In With Malaika. A former model and VJ, Malaika is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others.

Amrita Arora stepped into Bollywood with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has been a part of films such as Ek Aur Ek Gyarah and Hello. She shared screen space with her bestie Kareena Kapoor in films like Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq.