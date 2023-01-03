Pics - Karan Johar With Yash And Roohi, Ayan Mukerji And Others At Prithvi Ambani's Birthday Party

Karan Johar pictured with kids Yash and Roohi.

Akash Ambani's son Prithvi's second birthday party was hosted in Mumbai last night. It was attended by Karan Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The guestlist also included Natasa Stankovic, Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri. Karan Johar was pictured arriving at the venue with kids Yash and Roohi with presents in their hands. The winter wonderland-themed party was also attended by Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was also pictured at the party.

Karan Johar with kids at the party.

Ayan Mukerji at the party.

Natasa Stankovic at the party.

Hosts Mukesh Ambani and son Akash Ambani clicked at the party.

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in the year 2017. The filmmaker also launched a picture book for kids titled The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv, which was inspired by his experiences as a single parent.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He was also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Yodha, among others. The recent releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, Liger, Brahmastra.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well. Karan Johar is returning to direction after many years with the film. His last directorial project was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. The film released in 2016.