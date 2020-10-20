Pics From Shweta Tiwari And Daughter Palak's Pool Time

Palak (L) and Shweta Tiwari (R). (courtesy shweta.tiwari)

Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak are currently at their happy place. The actress and her daughter, both shared different pictures from their pool time on their respective Instagram profiles on Tuesday. Going by their recent Instagram posts, the mother-daughter duo are currently at a resort in Karjat, Maharashtra. In the pictures, Shweta can be seen dressed in white and pink swimwear as she chills in the pool, while Palak opted for a black outfit. Both of them accessorised their looks with black sunglasses. "When in doubt, swim on out," wrote Shweta Tiwari. The caption on Palak's post read, "Love this place."

Check out their pictures here:

Earlier this month, Shweta Tiwari celebrated her 40th birthday with daughter Palak. The actress, who contracted the coronavirus last month, stepped out of her house after completing her quarantine. See the pictures from Shweta's birthday festivities here:

Shweta Tiwari is married to actor Abhinav Kohli, with whom she has a three-year-old son named Reyansh. Shweta's teenaged daughter Palak also lives with them - she's Shweta's daughter with her former husband Raja Chaudhary. Palak will soon be making her Bollywood debut in the film Rosie: The Safforn Chapter, which is being backed by Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after playing Prerna Basu in the first installment of Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress currently features in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, co-starring Varun Badola. Shweta participated in Bigg Boss 4 and she was the winner of the season.