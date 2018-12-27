Pics From Rumoured Couple Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora's Dinner Date

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora photographed in Mumbai

Highlights Malaika wore a black top with matching trousers Over the weekend, they attended two pre-Christmas parties Arjun Kapoor has confirmed that he is dating someone

Pictures of rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora took over the Internet after they were spotted on a dinner date on Wednesday. Arjun and Malaika went to a posh restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra and were photographed exiting the place in the same car. For the date night, Malaika wore a black top with matching trousers and complemented her look with a red lip colour. Arjun was casually dressed in a white Gucci tee and denims. Off late, the rumoured couple have been spotted together several times in and about Mumbai. Over the weekend, they attended two pre-Christmas parties with celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and other celebs.

Take a look at the pictures from Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's recent outing.

In a picture from filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani's party, the rumoured couple shared the frame with Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep, Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak and socialite Anu Dewan and her husband Sunny Dewan.

Later, Gauri Khan also shared a picture from a Christmas party, featuring Arjun and Malaika along with the other guests.

On Koffee With Karan 6, Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he is dating someone without revealing a name. "A lot that has happened in the family over the last few months and also with me, which has given perspective for me to answer this. I finally feel like I have a sense of belonging and a family," he said.

Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They are parents to a son named Arhaan, 16.