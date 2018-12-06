Spotted Again: Rumoured Couple Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor On A Dinner Date

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor photographed in Mumbai

Rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted on a dinner date on Wednesday at a Mumbai eatery. However, they carefully avoided being photographed together. Arjun, who was casually dressed, appeared to have left the restaurant before Malaika, who looked chic in a black tee, leather pants and a jacket. She smiled for the paparazzi before taking a seat in her car. Off late, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been spotted together several times in and about Mumbai. Just recently, the rumoured couple attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception, but they appeared on the red carpet separately.

First, take a look at the pictures from Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's recent outing.

Here are their pictures from Deepika and Ranveer's reception.

On Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha, Arjun's uncle Anil Kapoor was asked about the Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora rumour. Though Anil Kapoor neither confirmed nor denied it, he said, "I know Arjun very well and whatever makes him happy, makes me happy."

Some weekends ago on Koffee With Karan 6, Arjun Kapoor in fact confirmed that he is dating someone. "A lot that has happened in the family over the last few months and also with me, which has given perspective for me to answer this. I finally feel like I have a sense of belonging and a family," he said.

Meanwhile, the rumoured couple have also been spotted partying with Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora (Malaika's sister) and other friends.

Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They are parents to a son named Arhaan, 16.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and India's Most Wanted in the pipeline while he's currently filming Panipat.