In Pics: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor's Get-Together

Malaika Arora in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted outside Amrita Arora's Mumbai home on Wednesday night and guess who joined them? If your answer is Arjun Kapoor, you're right. Kareena, Malaika and Arjun met Amrita last night and the stars were pictured entering her home in their respective cars. Former actress Amrita Arora is Malaika's sister. Malaika is rumoured to be dating Arjun Kapoor and off late, they have been spotted together on several occasions. Meanwhile, this time, Arjun didn't refrain from hiding his new look (for the film Panipat) from the paparazzi. He now sports a moustache. Take a look at the pictures here.

Rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora feature on the trends list frequently. Last month, Arjun joined the judge's panel with Malaika for an episode of India's Got Talent. A picture of Arjun taking Malaika to the stage went crazy viral. Later, they were spotted partying with friends and just a few weekends ago, Arjun and Malaika were spotted again exiting a restaurant. The pictures sent the Internet into a meltdown.

On Koffee With Karan 6, Arjun revealed that he's in a relationship and said, "I finally feel like I have a sense of belonging and a family."

Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They are parents to 16-year-old son Arhaan.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India's Most Wanted and the aforementioned Panipat in the line-up. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has signed up for Good News and Takht.