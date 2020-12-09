Pics from Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya JV's Haldi Ceremony

A glimpse of Niharika Konidela's haldi ceremony. (Image courtesy: celebrity_corner_official )

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's wedding celebrations are in full swing in Udaipur. After sangeet and mehendi, pictures from the couple's haldi ceremony have started doing rounds on the Internet. The duo look right out of a fairy tale in the now-trending photos. Niharika Konidela's father, actor-producer Nagendra Babu, has also posted a clip from her haldi ceremony and captioned it beautifully. "Painting the sky of Udaipur yellow," he wrote in the caption for the couple with their wedding hashtags #nischaywedding and #nischay. For the occasion, Niharika and Chaitanya picked yellow outfits. In the photos, the actress-producer looks pretty in a saree while Chaitanya looks dashing in a yellow kurta set.

On Tuesday, Niharika Konidela picked a multi-coloured lehenga for her mehendi ceremony. She is all smiles in the pictures that are trending on social media. Niharika's brother Varun Tej, uncle and south superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawa Kalyan and cousins and actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish were also part of the celebrations. Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have shared their respective looks from the mehendi ceremony on social media.

Niharika's BFFs, actresses Ritu Verma and Lavanya Tripathi are also in Jaipur to attend the wedding.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's sangeet night was held on Monday. The actress flew to Udaipur the same day with her family. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV will get married at Udaipur's Udaivilas Palace today.