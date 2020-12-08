A Sneak Peek Into Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya JV's Sangeet Ceremony

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha shared this photo of the couple. (Image courtesy: allusnehareddy )

Highlights The couple will get married in Udaipur on Wednesday

Pictures from their sangeet night have been trending on social media

One photo features Niharika posing with her father Naga Babu

Actor-producer Niharika Konidela and her fiancé Chaitanya JV lit up Udaipur on Monday night with their grand sangeet ceremony. The couple will get married at Udaipur's Udaivilas Palace on Wednesday. Pictures and videos from Niharika and Chaitanya's sangeet ceremony have been trending incessantly on social media and needless to say, the couple look stunning in them. For the sangeet night, Niharika wore a green lehenga from the shelves of Shantanu and Nikhil. She was styled by celebrity make-up artist Sandy. In the videos shared by fan-clubs, Niharika and Chaitanya can be seen dancing together on a stage. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen standing next to her father, actor-producer Naga Babu, while in another, she can be seen posing with cousin Sreeja Kalyan (daughter of superstar Chiranjeevi).

Check out the trending photos and videos from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's sangeet here:

A fan page dedicated to Allu Arjun also shared pictures of the actor and Ram Charan from the sangeet ceremony:

Niharika's stylist Sandy also gave glimpses of the wedding venue and the actress' look for her sangeet ceremony on his Instagram stories:

Screenshot of Sandy's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Sandy's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Sandy's Instagram story.

A picture of Niharika's sangeet ceremony venue.

On Monday evening, Naga Babu gave a sneak peek into the sangeet ceremony. The video also features Ram Charam and his brother having a chat at the function. "The sneak peek...Just a taste of what's coming next!" wrote Naga Babu.

Niharika Konidela flew to Udaipur with her family and fiancé Chaitanya JV on Monday morning. Her brother, actor Varun Tej, even shared a picture of the actress, Chaitanya, Naga Babu, and the rest of the family members travelling together in a flight and wrote: "Off we go."

Niharika's cousins, actors Allu Arjun and Ram Charan also joined her in Udaipur on Monday.

How excited are you for Niharika Konidela's grand wedding? Tell us in the comments section.