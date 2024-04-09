ICYMI: Ram Charan's Post For Allu Arjun - 'Happiest Birthday Bunny'

Ram Charan with Allu Arjun. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

On Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday, his cousin and superstar Ram Charan shared a happy picture on his Instagram profile. The picture features Ram Charan posing along with Allu Arjun and his son Ayaan. Ram Charan captioned the post, "Happiest birthday Bunny! Love you and wishing you all the happiness Allu Arjun." Meanwhile, actor Varun Tej also shared a post for his cousin on his Instagram handle and he wrote, "Happy birthday bunny anna! To a rock solid year. Lots of love." Check out Ram Charan's post here:

This is what Varun Tej posted on Allu Arjun's birthday:

Allu Arjun won the Best Actor prize at the 69th National Film Awards last year for his performance in Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sharing the film's teaser on his birthday on April 8, Allu Arjun wrote, "I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you! #Pushpa2TheRule."

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday last year. In his next film, Ram Charan co-stars with Janhvi Kapoor. Photos from the grand RC16 launch last month went insanely viral.

Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release on August 15.