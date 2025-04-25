Nani On A Secret WhatsApp Group With Allu Arjun And Ram Charan, Admits To Keeping It On Mute

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Nani revealed a secret WhatsApp group with Telugu stars existed for years. The group included Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Rana Daggubati, among others. Once active, the group has become inactive due to changing phone numbers.

It's not every day that you get to hear mega stars talk about their secret WhatsApp group. The latest conversation that has gotten fans interested, is Nani talking about a secret WhatsApp group with Telugu stars Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Rana Daggubati, to name a few.

Nani who is busy promoting his upcoming film HIT: The Third Case, revealed that this group existed 10 years ago, and he had kept it on mute.

Nani furthermore revealed to Siddharth Kanan that once upon a time, the group used to be extremely active and was flooded with messages. But now, it is either inactive or no longer exists. Even though there's no specific reason behind why the group became inactive, Nani cited that a lot of the actors changed their numbers, which could be a reason.

Giving more details, Nani mentioned that it was just like any other WhatsApp group of friends. It was made just to be in touch and share jokes. However, with so many actors present in the group, it was also extremely distracting for Nani in terms of work.

The whole debate over this WhatsApp group started when Lakshmi Manchu told Siddharth Kanan about the WhatsApp group.

She had said, "I hold this group really close. So, yeah. What are you talking about, Rana, Ram Charan? We all grew up together, that clique will always be that clique. But we enhanced it and made it bigger, so I'm very proud of it."

No further information on other actors present in the group is known other than the ones mentioned above.

HIT: The Third Case is releasing in theatres on May 1, 2025.