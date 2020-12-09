Inside Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya JV's Mehendi Ceremony With Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Others

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya look adorable together. (Image courtesy: celebrity_corner_official )

Highlights Niharika, Chaitanya will get married at Udaipur's Udaivilas Palace today

Pictures from the couple's mehendi ceremony are trending on social media

Pawan Kalyan flew to Udaipur on Tuesday to attend the wedding

Pics from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's mehendi ceremony are sugar, spice and everything nice. The duo, who will get married at Udaipur's Udaivilas Palace today, were the happiest couple at their mehendi function. Niharika's "Mega" family members, including dad Nagendra Babu, brother Varun Tej, uncle and south superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawa Kalyan and cousins Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish made the ceremony quite eventful. Pictures from the event have taken the Internet by storm and we are not at all surprised. Niharika, who is an actor, as well as a producer, looks stunning in a multi-coloured lehenga while Chaitanya can be seen wearing a white kurta pyjama paired with a mustard-colored jacket.

Telugu actresses Ritu Verma and Lavanya Tripathi also flew to Udaipur to attend the wedding of their BFF Niharika Konidela. Pictures of the actresses posing with Allu Arjun and Varun Tej have been shared by several fan clubs.

Nagendra Babu, on his Instagram profile, also shared a picture of "Mega" actors, all in one frame. "The league of the extraordinary gentlemen," he captioned the photo, featuring Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan (son of Chiranjeevi), Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Kalyan Dhev, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej. Kalyan Dhev is a Telugu actor and son-in-law of Chiranjeevi.

Nagendra Babu also shared a picture of the family having "the never ending convention conversations." Take a look:

Pawan Kalyan arrived in Udaipur just in time to lit up the wedding festivities. Sharing a picture of his brother, Nagendra Babu wrote: "The last piece of happiness arrived too...To make this moment complete."

Meanwhile, check out the photos from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's sangeet night.

Niharika Konidela has starred in films like Happy Wedding, Suryakantham and Oka Manasu.