In Pics: Here's How Much Fun Ram Charan Had At Cousin Niharika Konidela's Sangeet

Ram Charan shared this photo (courtesy alwaysramcharan )

Highlights Ram Charan shared a few photos from Niharika's sangeet

He simple captioned the post with the wedding hashtag

Niharika and Chaitanya JV are all set to get married on Wednesday

The Udaipur sky lit up with the festivities at Telugu actress-producer Niharika Konidela and her fiance Chaitanya JV's sangeet ceremony - the couple are all set for their wedding at Udaivilas Palace on Wednesday. Niharika Konidela's wedding celebrations are being attended by close friends and family and needless to say that the guest list includes the bride-to-be's cousin Ram Charan. Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu, and the sister of Telugu star Varun Tej. Niharika is the niece of south cinema superstars such as Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan (brothers of Nagendra Babu). Telugu superstar Ram Charan (Chiranjeevi's son), Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish are Niharika Konidela's cousins, who all are part of their sister's wedding entourage and attended the sangeet ceremony on Monday evening.

After glimpses of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's sangeet ceremony trended all of Tuesday morning, Ram Charan Instagrammed an album full of his favourite moments simply with the wedding hashtag. Here's how much fun Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela had last night:

Here are some fun-filled glimpses of Niharika and Chaitanya's sangeet ceremony. The bride-to-be was stunning in a Shantanu and Nikhil ensemble while Chaitanya complemented her in white.

Meanwhile, an emotional Chiranjeevi shared an adorable throwback photo with niece Niharika and gift-wrapped it with best wishes:

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV got engaged in a close-knit ceremony in Hyderabad in August. Apart from Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish, Chiranjeevi also blessed the couple at their engagement. In terms of work, Niharika Konidela was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy while Chaitanya JV is a Hyderabad-based techie.