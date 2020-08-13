Trending: Pics From Actress Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya JV's Engagement

Inside Niharika Konidela's engagement (courtesy upasanakaminenikonidela)

Telugu actress-producer Niharika Konidela got engaged to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya JV on Thursday evening. The loe-key festivities were hosted at a posh Hyderabad venue. Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu, and the sister of Telugu star Varun Tej. Niharika Konidela is the niece of south cinema superstars such as Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan (brothers of Nagendra Babu). Telugu superstar Ram Charan (Chiranjeevi's son), Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish are Niharika Konidela's cousins, who attended their sister's engagement ceremony on Thursday evening.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared a photo of the newly-engaged couple on Instagram, along with a congratulatory note: "Congratulations dearest Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV. Looks like a perfect match. Wish you guys all the very best," Upasana captioned her photo from the engagement ceremony.

Meanwhile, actor Varun Tej welcomed Chaitanya JV into the family with this message: "And this happened! My baby sis gets engaged! Welcome to the family, bava."

In photos shared on social media, Chiranjeevi was also spotted joining the festivities.

Pics from @IamNiharikaK's Engagement with Chaitanya today at Hyderabad



Best Wishes to the Couple. pic.twitter.com/Bukx5l4b9k — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) August 13, 2020

Earlier in June, Niharika Konidela introduced the love of her life with a few loved-up photos captioned as "Mine."

Niharika Konidela started her career in showbiz as a television presenter, after which she switched to starring in web-shows, which were produced by her production firm Pink Elephant Pictures. Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi and Madhouse are the three web-shows she starred in and also produced. She made her debut in films with 2016 movie Oka Manasu. Niharika Konidela was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.