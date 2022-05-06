Pics From Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Karan Johar's Get-Together With Friends

Thursday can be fun if you are Kareena Kapoor or Malaika Arora

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar at the get-together.

New Delhi:

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor have been friends for ages and they are still going strong. The quartet are often joined by filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra. On Thursday, the friends decided to meet at Karisma Kapoor's house. Kareena was dressed in her summer staple - a printed kaftan. Malaika Arora kept it casual and cool in a co-ord set. Amrita Arora wore white, so did Maheep Kapoor, who was accompanied by husband Sanjay Kapoor. Manish Malhotra's pick was a black tee and pants. Karan Johar, as always, upped his style game and wore a quirky outfit.

See the photos of Kareena and friends here:

Malaika Arora with Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor at the party.

Kareena Kapoor with Amrita Arora.

Malaika Arora at the get-together.

Karan Johar at the party.

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor at the party.

Manish Malhotra at the party.

Swiping through Kareena Kapoor's friends album, one will see Malaika, Armita Arora, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra pretty often. See some photos here:

At Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, the actress and Karan Johar managed to take some time out to click this million dollar picture with one helluva caption. "Kaun hai yeh jisne doobara mudke humein nahin dekha?" she wrote referring to aK3G dialogue.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. She will soon be seen judging Supermodel Of The Year 2.

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.

Amrita Arora stepped into Bollywood with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has been a part of films such as Ek Aur Ek Gyarah and Hello. She shared screen space with her bestie Kareena Kapoor in films like Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq.

