Hey Kareena Kapoor And Hrithik Roshan, Did Sunny Leone Get Chandu Ke Chacha Tongue Twister Right?

On Wednesday, Sunny Leone shared a video, in which, she is seen trying to nail a tongue twister from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham featuring Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. After trying the Chandu Ke Chacha dialogue, Sunny asked Hrithik and Kareena if she did it correctly. Sharing the video, Sunny Leone wrote, "Did I say it correctly @hrithikroshan @kareenakapoorkhan #SunnyLeone #k3g." The person recording the video also helped Sunny Leone with the dialogue. The tough-twister is "Chandu ke chacha ne, chandu ki chachi ko, chandni chowk mein, chaandi ki chammach se chatni chataaee." The video has over two lakh likes in just a few hours.

In Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, when young Rohan (played by Kavish Majumdar) meets Pooja (played by Malvika Raaj), she challenges him and asks him to say the tongue twister Chandu Ke Chacha Ne, but he fails. Later in the film, when Rohan (played by Hrithik Roshan) finds Pooja (played by Kareena Kapoor), he reminds her of the tongue twister and leaves her impressed by saying it correctly and also fast.

On Tuesday, Sunny Leone was clicked at the airport. She shared a photo with the police officers and captioned it as "A Salute to all officers and military personnel. I adore you and all your hard work! Thank you for giving your courage so we can be free!" In the photo, Sunny is seen showing a victory sign and everyone is smiling for the camera.

On April 9, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber completed eleven years of married life. Sunny had shared a photo from their wedding and it was captioned as "11yrs married today! @dirrty99 A time where we had no money, less than 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and an ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake... A reminder of how far we have come together and I wouldn't be possible without all the love we share. I love our wedding story because it was "our way" just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby!"

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the web series Anamika, co-starring Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan. She is presently shooting for Oh My Ghost with Vishnu Manchu. Sunny Leone also has Quotation Gang with Priyamani, Jackie Shroff, and Sara Arjun.