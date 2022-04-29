Asked If She Would Marry Again, Karisma Kapoor's One-Word Reply

Karisma Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor managed to set some time aside for an AMA (ask me anything) session on Instagram on Thursday night. In a chatty mood, Karisma Kapoor answered questions pertaining to her life. During the session, an Instagram user asked the actress: "Will you marry again." Karisma Kapoor's reply was this: "Depends." Karisma Kapoor married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. They got divorced in the year 2016. Karisma Kapoor has two kids with Sanjay Kapur. A daughter named Samaira and a son named Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Earlier this month, Karisma Kapoor shared a fun post from the Kaleera ceremony at Ranbir Kapoor (Karisma's cousin) and Alia Bhatt's wedding. It is said that kaleeras falling on someone is supposed to mean that they will be the next to get married. Sharing an ROFL post, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Instagram VS Reality. The Kaleera fell on me guys." She added the hashtags #couldibemoreexcited and #merebhaikishaadihai.

Karisma Kapoor is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Her sister Kareena, cousin Ranbir Kapoor (son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) are also successful Bollywood actors just like her.

In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood. She will soon star in a project titled Brown, which she announced on her Instagram profile earlier this month.