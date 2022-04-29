Karisma Kapoor's Reply To Fans Asking Her To Choose Between Cousin Ranbir Kapoor And Ranveer Singh

Karisma Kapoor with Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor has picked her favourite between her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The veteran actress recently conducted a Question and Answer round on her Instagram to interact with her fans. And to her surprise, the fans asked her to choose between the two talented actors. However, not falling into the trap, the actress played smartly and gave an interesting answer. Sharing a collage picture of herself with Ranbir and Ranveer, she wrote, "I love both". In the first picture, the cousin duo is looking uber cool in casual outfits.



In the second picture, Karisma Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are twinning in black outfits- the actress can be seen in a black bling dress, while Ranveer is looking dapper in a tuxedo.

Here have a look:

Karisma Kapoor is one of the favourite sisters in the Kapoor clan. The actress has been away from the silver screen, but she never fails to update her fans via her Instagram handle. Recently she shared a stunning picture in an all-white outfit. In the picture, she can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile, making her fans' day. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, "Vibing differently now #throwbackthursday". Soon after she shared the post, cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was among the first ones to drop a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma Kapoor made her OTT debut with Mentalhood, marking her return to the acting world. Now, she will be seen in the upcoming project Brown, helmed by Abhinay Deo.