Pics: Alia-Ranbir, Malaika-Arhaan, Ranveer Singh And Others At Manish Malhotra's House Party

Alia-Ranbir, Malaika and son Arhaan at the party.

It was a busy Tuesday night for Bollywood stars what with two back-to-events. Last night, Karan Johar hosted a screening of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. After attending the star-studded screening in Mumbai, the celebs attended a house party at designer Manish Malhotra's house. After wrapping up the screening, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were pictured at the party. Alia's plus one for the night was husband Ranbir Kapoor (in a matching outfit). Malaika Arora and son Arhaan, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor were pictured at the party. Also present were Ibrahim Ali Khan, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh.

See pictures from last night's house party here.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were twinning and winning

A splash of colours - courtesy Ranveer Singh.

Gauri Khan's OOTN was this. What's not to like?

Strike a pose like besties Gauri Khan, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor.

Leave it to Malaika Arora to set fashion goals for every occasion.

Karan Johar's t-shirt read "What Jhumka?," which is also the name of a hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song.

The Barbie effect - Karisma Kapoor showed up in pink.

Ibrahim Ali Khan also received an invite.

Neha Dhupia was accompanied by husband Angad Bedi.

The host for the night - Manish Malhotra - was all smiles.

We also spotted Pritam at the get-together.

Sanjay Kapoor was all smiles.

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was also pictured at house party.

Manish Malhotra, a popular name in the Indian fashion circuit, has styled for films like Rangeela, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, among many, many others. Bollywood stars like Kajol and Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor swear by his designs.