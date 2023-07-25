Ranbir Kapoor Turns Cheerleader For Wife Alia Bhatt At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twin in matching outfits

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are absolute couple goals and they proved it yet again as they arrived for the screening of the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in matching black t-shirts. The adorable couple, who are parents to a baby girl, was spotted entering the venue in customized matching t-shirts with a text on them that read, "Team Rocky Aur Rani." Undeniably, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hogged all the limelight as they posed cutely for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. See Alia and Ranbir twinning and winning in black below:

Notably, husband Ranbir Kapoor was not the only one who came to cheer for Alia Bhatt. Other members of the Kapoor clan like Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law Neetu Singh, sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor and aunt Reema Kapoor also marked their presence at the big screening night to show their support. While Neetu Kapoor showed up in a lovely green top, Karisma opted for a black outfit which she styled with a bright pink jacket.

Take a look at their outfits below:

Meanwhile, on Monday Alia Bhatt and her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh went to Kolkata for the promotion of their movie. Alia Bhatt shared photos and videos from her Kolkata Kahaani on Instagram. While in Kolkata, Alia Bhatt also tried to impress her Bengali audience by speaking in their language. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt played a Bengali character called Rani Chatterjee in the movie.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh also posed against the backdrop of Kolkata's iconic yellow taxis. See the adorable pictures below.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will rekindle their on-screen romance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Karan Johar has been returning to the director's seat with this movie after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.