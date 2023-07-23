Presenting Alia Bhatt In All Her 'Rani-Glam'. See Her Stunning Pics

Image Instagrammed by Alia Bhatt. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Alia Bhatt's saree looks from her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's promotion diaries just keep better and better and her latest Instagram post stands as proof. The lead pair from Karan Johar's much-anticipated romantic comedy were in the city of dreams, Mumbai on Friday to attend a press conference and also connect with the masses. For the night event, Alia Bhatt slipped into a gorgeous black saree and completed her look with a bindi on her forehead. On Saturday, a day after the event, Alia Bhatt treated her Instafam to lovely images of herself from the event and truth be told, she looks stunning. Alia Bhatt kept the caption short and sweet. She simply wrote, "Rani-Glam."

Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal, who gave voice to the song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was among the first to drop a heart emojis below the post.

Take a look at the post here:

Talking about Rani-glam, here are some other looks of Alia Bhatt from her promotional events across Vadodara, Delhi and Mumbai.

On Friday morning, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt attended a press conference in Mumbai. The beautiful Alia Bhatt draped herself in another blue chiffon saree. Take a look at the picture below:

While in Delhi, Alia Bhatt dressed the part (as Rani ) in a stunning shaded peach saree. Here's how she pulled off her look:

Alia Bhatt aka Rani and Ranveer Singh aka Rocky started the promotions for their upcoming movie in a blockbuster way in the city of Vadodara on Monday. Draped in a neon pink saree, Alia Bhatt brought her inner Rani to the forefront at the event. See how she looked below:

Besides being on a promotional spree, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt walked as showstoppers in Manish Malhotra's bridal couture on Thursday night. Sharing glimpses from the event, Alia Bhatt posted a few pictures on her Instagram and captioned them as Rocky and Rani style. Alia's caption read, "Rocky aur Rani ki kal shaam ki Kahani. Swipe to see how the kahaani ended #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani in cinemas on July 28!"

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 28.