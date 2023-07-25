Gauri Khan, Katrina-Vicky, Malaika Arora Lead Celeb Roll Call At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening

Gauri Khan, Katrina-Vicky, Malaika at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening

Hey folks, the big night of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening is here and as predicted Bollywood stars have put their best fashion foot forward to attend the event. Topping the charts is however Rani AKA Alia Bhatt, who was spotted attending the event with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in matching black-t-shirts. The couple was seen arriving for Alia Bhatt's big night in customized t-shirts that read "Team Rocky Aur Rani." Before entering the venue, the couple also posed adorably for the paparazzi. With Rani slaying as usual. Her Rocky AKA Ranveer Singh was also not far behind in the fashion quotient. The actor was spotted in a white T-shirt and rainbow-coloured pants. And we must say, his look for the screening did complete justice to his movie character Rocky Randhawa.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor twinning and winning in black:

Now see what Ranveer Singh wore:

Speaking of black, designer Gauri Khan was a vision to behold as she marked her presence at the event in all-black attire. The producer, who will gear up for her next release Jawan, featuring her husband Shah Rukh Khan, was accompanied by her mother Savita Chhibber for the event.

See Gauri Khan's OOTD for the night:

Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday also attended the screening in their festive finery. Malaika Arora exuded boss lady vibes in an all-black pantsuit while Ananya looked pretty in a printed dress. Sara Ali Khan was also at the event with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

See how the Bollywood divas dressed up for the night:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were absolute couple goals as they flashed their widest smiles and posed cutely for some pictures. For the occasion, Katrina slipped into a beautiful white dress while Vicky complemented her in a shirt and jeans.

Take a look:

Well talking about the screening, how could we forget the star cast, who arrived at the event in style?

Jaya Bachchan, who is part of the stellar cast of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was spotted attending the film's screening in a gorgeous red ensemble. However, the actress was not alone as she was accompanied by her son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Shabana Azmi, who plays a Bengali in the film attended the event with her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar. Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly, who play parental figures in the film were also at the event in their festive best.

See some pictures from last night:

Notably, husband Ranbir Kapoor was not the only one who came to cheer for Alia Bhatt. Other members of the Kapoor clan like Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law Neetu Singh, sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor and aunt Reema Kapoor also marked their presence at the big screening night to show their support. While Neetu Kapoor showed up in a lovely green top, Karisma opted for a black outfit which she styled with a bright pink jacket.

Ranveer Singh's parents Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani also showed up at the screening to shout out to the actor. See the pictures below:

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will rekindle their on-screen romance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Karan Johar has been returning to the director's seat with this movie after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.